PV Sindhu parts ways with coach Park Tae-Sang, latter shares heartfelt note on Instagram

Indian star shuttler PV Sindhu has decided to part ways with her South Korean coach Park Tae-Sang. The development was confirmed by the coach on Instagram on Friday (February 24). Thus, this brings an end to a memorable four-year association between Sindhu and Park which saw the former win gold in the World Championships and Commonwealth Games along with a bronze in Tokyo Olympics. In addition, she clinched the Syed Modi International, the Swiss Open, and the Singapore Open under his guidance.

Park wrote on his Instagram post, "I came back to Hyderabad a few days ago. And I want to say thank you to everyone who worried about my father. To be honest, my father's condition is not good yet. So I felt heavy walking back to India."

"I'd like to talk about my relationship with PV Sindhu, which many people have asked about. She has made disappointing moves in all recent matches, and as a coach, I feel responsible. So she wanted a change and said she would find a new coach. I decided to respect and follow her decision. I'm sorry that I can't be with her until the next Olympics, but now I'm going to support her from afar. I will remember every moment with her. I would like to thank everyone who has been supporting and encouraging me," he further added.

Initially, the South Korean was roped in to coach the men's singles team (from 2013-2018). However, he teamed up with Sindhu in 2019 and helped her improve significantly to win big titles. Post Sindhu's ankle injury in Birmingham in 2022, things changed drastically. She skipped the 2022 BWF World Tour Finals and bowed out in the first round of the Malaysia Open and the India Open on her comeback trail in January 2023. Hence, it prompted her to part ways with Perk as the 27-year-old will now find a new coach.