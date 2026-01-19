/Pune Grand Tour: Australian Fergus Browning sets early pace; Harshveer Singh leads Indian charge

India’s first-ever Continental multi-stage road race for men burst into life on Monday (January 19) afternoon as the Pune Grand Tour 2026 rolled out. The opening Prologue stage officially launched the five-day spectacle, setting the competitive tone for what promises to be a landmark week in Indian cycling. At exactly 1:30 pm, India’s Sachin Desai of the Indian National Development Team became the first rider to roll out, drawing loud chants of “Sachin, Sachin” from the gathered crowd.

When the dust settled, it was Fergus Browning of the Terengganu Cycling Team, Malaysia, who stamped his authority on the opening day. The Australian produced a blistering ride to stop the clock at 08:05.89, averaging over 50 km/h to claim the fastest time and the coveted Yellow Jersey heading into Stage 1. “I went out pretty hard and with the downhill coming into the finish, you just try to hang on and go as fast as you can,” Browning said after his ride.



“I didn’t really know what to expect coming here since it’s a race that’s never happened before. Hats off to the organisers — the roads were amazing and well patrolled. I’m definitely looking forward to the hillier stages. I prefer the climbs, but we’ll take it day by day and see how the race unfolds.” The narrow margins at the top underlined the intensity of the contest. Dylan Hopkins (Roojai Insurance Winspace, Thailand) finished second in 08:06.33, while Andreas Miltiadis of Estonia (Quick Pro Team) took third in 08:08.92.

Belgium’s Yorben Lauryssen (Tarteletto–Isorex) finished fourth in 08:11.49, with Zeb Kyffin (Terengganu Cycling Team) completing the top five, seven seconds off the leader. Led by Browning, the top five riders will spearhead the 164-strong peloton into Stage 1, having secured prime starting positions. Among the Indian contingent, Harshveer Singh Sekhon of the Indian National Team emerged as the fastest Indian and the third-fastest Asian, clocking 08:42.07 to secure 26th position on the Stage 1 starting grid.



He was followed by teammates Vishwajeet Singh (08:47.33, 35th) and Naveen John (08:49.44, 43rd). Their performances reflected steady progress against an elite international field and provided a rare opportunity for Indian riders to test themselves against UCI-level competition on home roads. The Prologue covered a fast, technical 7.5 km circuit from Goodluck Chowk to the Deccan Gymkhana bus stop. Unlike mass-start stages, riders set off individually at one-minute intervals, demanding precision, pacing and focus.