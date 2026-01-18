/Pune Grand Tour 2026: City gears up as India hosts world’s elite cyclists in historic LA Olympic qualifier

India is on the cusp of a landmark moment in its sporting history as the Pune Grand Tour 2026 prepares to roll out on Monday (January 19). The race marks the country’s first-ever UCI Continental multi-stage men’s road race, officially classified as a UCI 2.2 event, placing India firmly on the global professional cycling calendar. The inclusion of the Pune Grand Tour in the UCI framework reflects Asia’s growing influence in international cycling.

With increasing investment in infrastructure, athlete development, and elite competition, India’s entry into stage racing signals a long-term commitment to professionalising the sport nationwide. As a UCI-sanctioned race, the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 offers riders crucial ranking points toward qualification for the LA 2028 Summer Olympics, elevating the event’s global importance. The competition will begin with a Prologue individual time trial, which will determine starting positions for Stage 1.

Morocco’s Sidi Ali Unlocks Sports Team (world rank 157) has withdrawn due to unforeseen circumstances. Despite this, the race will still feature a massive peloton of 164 riders from 28 teams, representing 35 countries across five continents. This marks an unprecedented rider turnout for a UCI 2.2 event, which typically hosts around 125 competitors. Asia leads the continental representation with 78 riders, followed closely by 69 from Europe, alongside competitors from Oceania, the Americas, and Africa, highlighting the truly global stature of the event.

Spain’s Burgos Burpellet BH enters as the standout favourite. Ranked 29th in the world, they are the only ProTeam in the field and bring experience from elite races such as the Vuelta a Espana. Strong competition is expected from China’s Li Ning Star (ranked 33) and Malaysia’s Terengganu Cycling Team (ranked 38), setting the stage for a thrilling battle for the inaugural Pune Trophy.

Top 6 UCI world ranking participation in Pune Grand Tour

1. Burgos Burpellet BH, Spain (World UCI Ranking: 29)

2. Li Ning Star, China (World UCI Ranking: 33)

3. Terengganu Cycling Team (World UCI Ranking: 38)

4. Rojai Insurance Winspace (World UCI Ranking: 44)

5. Quick Pro Team, Estonia (World UCI Ranking: 68)

6. Tarteletto-Isorex, Belgium (World UCI Ranking: 78)

India’s challenge will be spearheaded by the national team peloton, featuring a mix of experience and talent in riders such as Sahil Kumar and Dinesh Kumar (Haryana), Surya Thathu (Maharashtra), Vishwajeet Singh and Harshveer Singh Sikhon (Punjab), and M Naveen John (Karnataka).