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PSL 2026 | Daryl Mitchell refuses to face Usman Tariq after pause in action - Watch

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Apr 11, 2026, 12:48 IST | Updated: Apr 11, 2026, 12:51 IST
PSL 2026 | Daryl Mitchell refuses to face Usman Tariq after pause in action - Watch

Daryl Mitchell refuses to face Usman Tariq after pause in action Photograph: (X)

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A fair-play debate erupted in PSL 2026 after Daryl Mitchell refused to face Usman Tariq’s delivery. However, Tariq’s Quetta Gladiators dismantled Rawalpindiz in a dominant 61-run victory on Friday.

A fresh controversy erupted in the Pakistan Super League 2026 when a match between Quetta Gladiators and Rawalpindiz was briefly disrupted by an on-field misunderstanding involving Daryl Mitchell and spinner Usman Tariq. The situation happened during the middle phase of the chase at the National Stadium in Karachi, where Tariq’s unusual bowling action, featuring a short pause before delivery, appeared to unsettle Mitchell. The batter repeatedly stepped out of his stance, indicating he was not fully set to face the delivery. This led to a short stoppage as the umpires stepped in to calm things down and ensure play could continue smoothly.

The moment quickly drew attention from commentators and fans, who began debating whether the bowler’s action was fair and legal.

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Former Pakistan captain and commentator Ramiz Raja expressed frustration on air, suggesting that the batter should have managed the situation better while also urging officials to clarify the issue.

Despite the interruption, Quetta Gladiators remained in control of the match, as they put up a competitive 182/6, anchored by a half-century from Rilee Rossouw and useful contribution from Saud Shakeel. Their bowlers then restricted the opposition, ensuring a comfortable 61-run victory.

Tariq still made an impact with the ball, finishing with figures of two for 23, including the key dismissal of Mitchell, despite the controversy surrounding his action.

The incident also revived discussions around past observations by Ravichandran Ashwin, who had previously noted that batters may be within their rights to step away if a bowler’s movement disrupts their timing.

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Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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