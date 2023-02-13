PSL 2023 Live Streaming: how to watch Watch Pakistan Super League 2023 Live streaming on Mobile, TV & laptop

PSL 2023: The Pakistan Super League will commence on February 13, 2023. It will be the eighth edition of the PSL T20 tournament. Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will lock horns for the first match of PSL 2023. Many capped and uncapped players from around the globe have participated in PSL 2023. The PSL tournament comprises 34 bouts played among six teams, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, and Quetta Gladiators. The Pakistan Premier League will begin on February 13 and continue until March 19. Each team has won the PSL trophy at least once. Thus, the competition is cut-throat in the Pakistan Premier League.

Here are all the Live Streaming details for Pakistan Premier League (PSL)2023.

Which channel will broadcast PSL 2023 Live in India?

In India, Sony Ten-2 and Sony Six Tv Channels will broadcast the PSL (Pakistan Super League) Live.

Where will PSL 2023 matches take place?

The Pakistan Cricket Board has declared the initial plans for PSL 2023 matches in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, and Multan.

Which OTT platform will broadcast PSL 2023?

In India, the Sony LIV App will Live Stream all the PSL 2023 matches. Thus, if you own a smartphone, you can watch PSL Live Streaming on Sony LIV App.

Where can I get full schedule of PSL 2023?