PSG's Lionel Messi to miss clash against Strasbourg, confirms Mauricio Pochettino

Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain after ending 21-year ties with Barcelona. However, his fans will have to wait for a few more days to watch him back in action for the French club as he is unlikely to play any part in Saturday's home game against Strasbourg, coach Mauricio Pochettino said.

ALSO READ: Football - Cristiano Ronaldo to play along with Lionel Messi? PSG to prepare deal in 2022: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain, despite having stars like Neymar, Mbappe and Di Maria, had a disappointing campaign last year as they lost the Ligue 1 to Lille, whereas, they were knocked out in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League by Manchester City.

At Friday's news conference, Pochettino said that their first challenge is to ensure the formation of the star-studded team that could overcome any obstacle.

"Our challenge now is to ensure all of these top players form a team capable of meeting all the challenges ahead of it," said Pochettino. "We want to make sure that this team becomes a strong unit.

"As for when we might see Leo Messi in action, it is his second day of training after a month since he played the last game at the Copa America.

"We will take things step by step, get to know each other and have him feel fit and comfortable so that he is able to make his debut when he is fully fit."

"We all know that Leo Messi is the best, or one of the best players in the world, without any doubt. Nevertheless we have other players as well and Kylian is also one of the best players in the world."