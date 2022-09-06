PSG vs Juventus: When and where to watch live streaming of UEFA Champions League face-off in India?

Two heavyweights will lock horns in the UEFA Champions League group stage fixture when the Lionel Messi-starrer Paris Saint Germain (PSG) will take on the Italian giants Juventus in their first match on Tuesday as the 2022/23 season kicks off with a number of mega clashes in the opening week.

Talking about the PSG line-up, they have a star-studded team in the form of Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and the likes. While they were eliminated in the Round of 16 in last year's UCL season, they are expected to go the distance this time around with enough firepower at their disposal. On the other hand, Juventus have also not been at their best in the marquee tournament in the last few seasons with them having reached the final way back in the 2016/17 season. Since then, all they have managed are quarter-final finishes on the last two occasions.

PSG are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 standings, with five wins in half a dozen games, Juventus are placed 7th in the Serie A standings having earned only two wins in 5 encounters.

Everything to know about PSG vs Juventus UEFA Champions League group stage match:

When and what time will the PSG vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match kick off?

The PSG vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match will commence at 12:30 AM IST on September 07 (Wednesday).

Where will the PSG vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match be played?

The PSG vs Juventus UCL encounter will be held at Parc des Princes.

On which channel will the telecast of the PSG vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match be on TV?

The PSG vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match's telecast will be available on the Sony Ten Network.

How to watch the live streaming of PSG vs Juventus UEFA Champions League face-off?

The PSG vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match's live streaming will be on Sony Liv.