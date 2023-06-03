PSG confirm Lionel Messi exit after two seasons as Argentine star yet to decide on future

Lionel Messi is leaving Paris Saint-Germain after their final match of the season on Saturday, the Ligue 1 champions said on social media.

"After two seasons in the capital, Leo Messi's adventure with Paris Saint-Germain will come to a conclusion at the end of the 2022-23 season," the club said in a widely expected announcement. After two seasons with PSG, the adventure between Leo Messi and Paris Saint-Germain will come to an end at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.



The Club wishes Leo, with undeniable emotion, many more accomplishments for the rest of his career. #MerciMessi 🔴🔵… — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) June 3, 2023 × The club said the 35-year-old would play some role in the Ligue 1 match against Clermont at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

The Argentinian was signed two seasons ago from Barcelona to help PSG win an elusive Champions League, but he failed in that aim. The French club were beaten in the Champions League last 16 by Real Madrid last season and suffered the same fate this year at Bayern Munich's hands.

Messi, who has won the Ballon d'Or seven times, has earned an estimated annual salary of 30 million euros ($32.1 million) after tax at Qatar-backed PSG.

He led Argentina to victory against France in the World Cup final in Qatar in December.

But having poured his efforts into that long-awaited triumph for his country, his was unable to lead PSG past Bayern in the Champions League. Messi was even jeered by some supporters at the Parc des Princes despite scoring 32 goals in 74 games for PSG before Saturday's final match.

His relationship with the club soured further earlier this season when he skipped training for an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia to fulfil his commitments as a tourism ambassador for the Gulf state.

A one-week suspension followed, and there was no prospect of Messi signing a new deal in Paris after that.\ Messi becomes a free agent Barcelona, the club where he has played most of his career, would love him to return but the possibility has appeared to be fading in recent weeks.

Instead, Saudi Arabia might be his next destination.

A source with knowledge of the Saudi negotiations told AFP last month that it was a "done deal" for him to play in the Saudi Arabian league, although Messi's father Jorge denied then that his son had decided his next destination.

Inter Miami have also reportedly made an offer to take him to Major League Soccer.