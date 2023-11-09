'Proud' Siraj care less about No.1 ODI ranking, reveals ultimate goal as India prepare for CWC'23 semis

Indians continue to lead the ICC ODI ranking charts in batting and bowling, with seamer Mohammed Siraj and opener Shubman Gill taking the top spots. Siraj, who shocked the cricket world with his exploits in the Asia Cup 2023 final (against Sri Lanka) by picking his maiden six-wicket haul, is once again rewarded with the number one position in the ODI rankings for his consistency in the World Cup 2023.

Although he is not among the wickets compared to his compatriots (Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami), Siraj's impact with the new ball has kept every opposition quiet throughout the tournament thus far.

Speaking on bcci.tv, following the updated ICC rankings, Siraj said though he acknowledges his position on the table, such things mean nothing to him as his ultimate goal is something else.

"To be honest, I was No.1 for some time in between, then I went down. The number doesn't matter to me. The goal is that India win the World Cup. That is the team and my goal," Siraj said in a video posted by the Indian Cricket Team on social media.

"I hope my performance is good for India. This is all that matters," the right-arm seamer added.

Perhaps, for the first time in World Cup history, India's bowling has caused mayhem than the batting. Bumrah, Siraj, Shami and Kuldeep Yadav have wreaked havoc in each CWC game, dismissing Sri Lanka and South Africa under 100 in back-to-back matches.

With this pace-bowling trio bringing their A-games to the table, Siraj admits being proud of this unit, which many tipped as favourites to win the World Cup 2023.

"I feel so proud to be part of this team. The involvement and giving such a performance in the World Cup. I am glad to be with this team. All I want is that this team performs well in each match from here. So, very happy with this unit," Siraj added.

India-New Zealand set for 2019 CWC semis repeat

In the repeat of the World Cup 2019 semis, India will most likely face New Zealand at Wankhede in Mumbai.

With Kiwi's five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their latest match, they have almost booked their place in the marquee knockout clash. Though mathematically, Pakistan can still qualify for the final four, the permutations and combinations required don't favour them.