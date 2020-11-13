Premier League star arrested on suspicion of rape and false imprisonment

A Premier League footballer has been arrested on alleged rape and suspicion of false imprisonment. According to reports, a Premier League star was arrested on Wednesday morning before being released as the police investigation continues.

A report in Sportsmail state that the British media house is aware of the player’s identity but can’t reveal it for legal reasons.

The alleged incident of rape reportedly took place at the player’s home in October 2020 as he was arrested on Wednesday before being released. The police investigation continues in the matter.

The police have issued a statement on Thursday to Sportsmail as they confirmed the age of the suspect while further confirming that the officers had executed a warrant at the address and arrested a man ‘on suspicion of rape and false imprisonment’.

The statement added: ‘He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.’

Furthermore, the unnamed player was also issued a fine along with a woman who was at the same address when the police arrive to execute a warrant for breaching COVID-19 regulations.

The incident comes months after Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested by police in the early hours of Sunday back in May after having a row with a model he met online.

The Metropolitan Police had released the following statement: “Police and London Ambulance Service were called at 3.53am on Sunday, May 17 to a report of an unwell woman.

“When emergency services attended, a woman reported that she was raped. A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of rape.”

