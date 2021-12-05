Premier League: Spurs climb to fifth with comfortable 3-0 win over Norwich City

An early goal from Lucas Moura and two after halftime from Davinson Sanchez and Son Heung-min ensured a third successive Premier League win for Tottenham Hotspur as they beat Norwich City 3-0 at home on Sunday.

Victory lifted Spurs into fifth place with 25 points from 14 matches, 10 points off the top of the table but with a game in hand, as new manager Antonio Conte continued to make an impact.

Moura gave the home side a 10th-minute lead with a shot from outside the penalty area that proved as impressive a finish as the slick build-up that led to it.

Sanchez thrashed home a loose ball from close range from Son’s corner to double the lead after 67 minutes and effectively snuff out some enterprising passages of play from struggling Norwich.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Fred gives Ralf Rangnick reign at Manchester United lift off 1-0 vs Crystal Palace

Ten minutes later Son held off the visiting defence to work himself into position and smash the ball past Tim Krul in the Norwich goal.

Defeat for the Canaries was the first since Dean Smith took over as manager and left them bottom of the table.

They did create opportunities, however, with Teemu Pukki coming close to snatching a third-minute lead but hitting his shot straight at Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

They were also well-placed to equalise soon after halftime but Adam Idah spurned a close-range chance with the goal at his mercy after Pukki had miscued an initial effort.

Spurs’ superior finishing made all the difference even if skipper Harry Kane failed to add to the single league goal he has scored this season.

Moura’s effort was powerfully hit, Sanchez showed split second reactions to snap up his goal after Ben Davies had flicked on Son’s corner and Son`s powerful run past the Norwich defence also resulted in a well-taken goal.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi in 2021: Dramatic Barca exit, maiden international trophy and a record-extending 7th Ballon d'Or

"I think we have a good mentality. Step by step we work very hard a and try to put on the pitch what Antonio gives us. Our style of play is aggressive now with a lot of intensity. We are doing very well," Moura said.

It was the first time Spurs had scored three goals in a home league game this season.

"I think we were in it until the second goal and thought if we got one we could have got something," added Norwich defender Brandon Williams.

"It is not a three-goal game. We were in it at halftime. Lack of concentration and giving space to a team like this, they will finish it off. We need to work on finishing. We have missed big chances to go ahead and control the game."