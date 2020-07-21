Premier League: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defends 'mentally strong' De Gea after errors

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has been on the firing line following a series of costly goalkeeping blunders for the Red Devils. However, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Tuesday said the Spaniard is mentally strong enough to deal with the fierce criticism.

The 29-year-old, who was regarded as one of the best a couple of seasons ago, is fighting for his place as United’s number one after he was again at fault for two goals in United’s 3-1 FA Cup semi-final defeat against Chelsea on Sunday.

De Gea has been central to widespread criticism for over 18 months now for some of the glaring errors in front of the goal.

Solskjaer, speaking at his pre-match press conference, was determined to keep the focus on Wednesday's game against West Ham rather than the struggles of his goalkeeper.

"This is not going to become a David de Gea press conference," he said. "We're just going to stick together. We've got two games, so we're just going to focus on that one.

"David's mentally strong enough to know that his job is to perform in training the next day and then be ready for the games."

Dean Henderson, who has been highly impressive on loan at Sheffield United, has been touted as the long-term replacement for De Gea. Sergio Romera, the back up to the Spaniard, is also waiting in the wings.

United, who are fighting to be in the top 4 in Premier League, will need to win all their matches with Solskjaer saying that the Red Devils are on the right track.

"It is in our own hands," he said. "I don't want to talk about how much it (Champions League) will mean financially or to attract people. We just have to focus on the next two games and make sure we are there.”

