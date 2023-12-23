Premier League: Liverpool legend casts doubts on team's title credentials ahead of crunch Arsenal showdown

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has cast doubts over his side’s Premier League title credentials as they get ready to face Arsenal on Saturday (Dec 23). The clash at Anfield will be decisive in the Premier League title race as a win for Liverpool will see them go top of the league before Christmas while a draw will see Arsenal maintain their top spot. Interestingly, defending champions Manchester City are not in action over the weekend which could provide a perfect platform for Arsenal and Liverpool to extend the gap at the top of the Premier League standings. This is box-office. 🍿



Carragher casts doubt over title credentials

"I just think Liverpool just might be a little bit short of winning the title. I hope I'm wrong and it might be a season that might be a little bit different than we have seen in the past where you have almost felt like you had to week-after-week, the standards that Liverpool and Manchester City set for so long, it may be a little bit different this season,” Carragher wrote in his column for Sky Sports.

"Throughout the season, when you look at the points Liverpool have got, they are one of the top teams in the country. But when you actually look at the performances I'm not so sure," added the former Liverpool player.

Liverpool dropped points against Manchester United last week after a goalless draw at Anfield last Sunday. It will start the day on third spot in the Premier League standings with 38 points after Aston Villa (39 points) salvaged a point against Sheffield United on Friday. Arsenal currently sit top of the table with 39 points from 17 matches and could open a four-point gap with Liverpool with a win. While City missing in action, Arsenal could have an eight-point advantage over the title favourites if results go their way.