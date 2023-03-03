Premier League: Liverpool await for Spurs, Newcastle debacle as Top 4 race heats up; Arsenal also in action

The Premier League will have a big weekend on offer as the credentials of the teams chasing top four spots will be tested as Liverpool host Manchester United while Spurs will be playing against Wolves away.

However, the weekend will start with Newcastle United paying a visit to the Etihad Stadium as they take on title-challenging Manchester City. Spurs, who is currently sitting in the pole position will look to make sure they consolidate as both their nearest opponents face a tough challenge.

Liverpool face stern United challenge

While Jurgen Klopp and his men will look for a win against Manchester United, the Reds will have to be optimistic about their chances as Erik Ten Hag and his side are in a rich vein of form. Manchester United have lost only one match in the PL in 2023 - a defeat to Arsenal, and will now look to put a spanner in the work for their arch-rivals.

However, if both Spurs and Newcastle fail to win their away games, the United game will come in as a bonus considering the ramifications on the top four battle. Interestingly, Liverpool have never finished outside the top four in a full Jurgen Klopp season and will look to continue the trend this season as well.

Spurs face Wolves

On the other hand, Spurs will look to make it three wins in a row in the PL when they take on Wolves on Saturday and will have the opportunity to open a seven-point gap over Newcastle if the latter fails to win. Spurs faced a horrible FA Cup exit at the hands of second-tier Sheffield United on Wednesday evening and will look to bounce back before they host AC Milan in the Champions League. A failure for Spurs could see them hand over the initiatives to Newcastle and Liverpool as they have games in hand.

Newcastle face Man City

Newcastle United have put on a great run in the top four battle and will look to reach Champions League for the first time since the 2012-13 season. Eddie Howe's side will be targeting Europe as they could close the gap on Spurs to just one point if they beat Manchester City. If they do manage to finish in the top four this season, this will be their best season in the top flight since 2012, when they finished fifth under Alan Pardew.