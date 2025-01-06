Frustrated Bruno Fernandes said if Manchester United can perform at Anfield they must "do it everywhere" after the crisis-hit side secured a 2-2 draw against Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

Cody Gakpo cancelled out Lisandro Martinez's shock opener for United before Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead from the penalty spot, but Amad Diallo scored a late equaliser.

The point for Liverpool takes them six clear of second-placed Arsenal with a game in hand.

United are way down in 13th place but at least they have ended their three-game losing run in the league.

"We have been criticised, and fairly," United captain Fernandes told Sky Sports. "Our position in the table says it all, we have lost too many points.

"Even today we can't be happy with a point. We need the points and we could've won the game at the end, but it's a fair result. Both teams played good football.

"I'm pretty upset. If we show this level at Liverpool, first in the league, why can't we do this everywhere? It frustrates me. Also, finally I did a proper performance. We said we need much more from ourselves to get more from this season."

The midfielder said next week's FA Cup tie at Arsenal would be tough for the holders but "we want to get to the final again".

"We know how tough it is to play against Liverpool," he said. "Today we put in a real effort to the game -- playing with some passion and heart is what is going to give you something from the game. You have to put in effort and that's why we took something from today.

"It can't stop here, we have to bring this frustration to the next game to understand this has to be the level. If we can do it an Anfield, we have to do it everywhere."

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk said it could have been worse for his team if Harry Maguire had converted a late chance.

"I'm definitely disappointed with dropping points at home but it is what is and we have to move on and we will," he said. "We found the 2-1 and then it is about trying to manage the game and keep the ball for longer than three and four passes.

"We lost the ball too easily at times and then we were more open than we should have been. We're not perfect, we're still learning and we have to learn from this as well."

The defender said Liverpool had not underestimated United, despite their rivals' troubles this season.

"That's all the media, media talk," he said. "It's nothing to do with us. We prepared for a very tough game like we have seen today. We didn't think any of that."

