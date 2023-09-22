Premier League: Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard signs new contract before Sunday's North London derby

Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard has put pen to paper on a new five-year deal on Friday, September 22 as he commits his long-term future with the Gunners. Odegaard, who helped Arsenal finish runners-up in the Premier League in the 2022-23 season will stay at the club until 2028 while they bid for another title challenge. The deal comes just 48 hours before a crucial encounter with arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby on Sunday.

Odegaard commits future

“Signing a new contract was a really easy decision for me for lots of reasons. Mainly what we are doing right now as a club is special and I want to be a part of that.

"I'm really excited for what’s to come here. I've found a place where I can be really settled and call my home,” Odegaard said after committing to his long-term future.

In 112 appearances for the North London side, Odegaard has scored 27 goals and assisted 15 having signed from Real Madrid in January 2021. He was an integral member of the side that finished fifth in the league in 2022 before surprising everyone with a spectacular season in 2022-23.

The Arsenal skipper was on target in the team’s return to the Champions League on Wednesday as he netted the fourth goal in the 4-0 win against PSV. He will have another important role to play on Sunday when Arsenal meet Spurs in the North London Derby.

The contest will take place at the Emirates Stadium where they have lost only once against the arch-rivals in 2010. They did a league double over Spurs last season that included a comprehensive win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Both teams are in top form at the start of the league season and are unbeaten in the season. Liverpool and Manchester City are other teams yet to taste defeat in the current Premier League season.

Both Spurs and Arsenal will come into the contest with 13 points from the first five matches. Spurs have won four consecutive matches in the Premier League, while Arsenal dropped points against Fulham in August at home.

