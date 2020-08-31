Pranab Mukherjee no more: Sports fraternity condole death of former president of India

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Aug 31, 2020, 06.23 PM(IST)

File photo of former president Pranab Mukherjee. Photograph:( Zee News Network )

Sports fraternity mourned the death of the former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee with the likes of VVS Laxman, Saina Nehwal, Jwala Gutta, Anil Kumble, Ajinkya Rahane among others took to social media after Abhijeet Mukherjee, his son, confirmed the news of the demise of former president of India.

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee on Monday, August 31, breathed his last at the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi. Mukherjee was 84 and his condition had deteriorated on Monday morning as he suffered septic shock to his lung infection, as per hospital authorities. 

Sports fraternity mourned the death of the former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee with the likes of Virat Kohli, VVS Laxman, Saina Nehwal, Jwala Gutta, Anil Kumble, Ajinkya Rahane among others took to social media after Abhijeet Mukherjee, his son, confirmed the news of the demise of former president of India.

Mukherjee was in deep coma and was on ventilator support and was managed by a team of specialists after being admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10. He was operated on the same day as a clot in his brain was removed.

His son, Abhijit Mukerjee tweeted about the demise of his father and said, "With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You" 

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. He had been a veteran of the Congress party before that.

During the period 2004-2012, Shri Mukherjee was instrumental in spearheading critical decisions of the Government on a range of issues such as Administrative reforms, Right to Information, Right to Employment, Food Security, Energy Security, Information Technology and telecommunication, setting up of UIDAI, Metro Rail etc.

Ministry of Defence will arrange for State funeral with full Military honours in consultation with the Chief Secretary to the State Government/Union Territory concerned where the Former President is resident.

Pranab Mukherjee bio: 

  • Served as President from July 2012 to 2017
  • Assumed office as the 13th President of India on July 25, 2012
  • Elected to Lok Sabha: 2004, 2009
  • Elected to Rajya Sabha: 1969, 1975, 1981, 1993, 1999
  • Chief Whip of Congress Party in the Rajya Sabha: 1996-2004
  • Retired from active politics and ended his affiliation with the Indian National Congress On June 25, 2012