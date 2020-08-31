Pranab Mukherjee no more: Sports fraternity condole death of former president of India

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee on Monday, August 31, breathed his last at the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi. Mukherjee was 84 and his condition had deteriorated on Monday morning as he suffered septic shock to his lung infection, as per hospital authorities.

Sports fraternity mourned the death of the former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee with the likes of Virat Kohli, VVS Laxman, Saina Nehwal, Jwala Gutta, Anil Kumble, Ajinkya Rahane among others took to social media after Abhijeet Mukherjee, his son, confirmed the news of the demise of former president of India.

The nation has lost a brilliant leader. Saddened to hear about the passing of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. My sincere condolences to his family. 🙏🏼 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 31, 2020

My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of our former President, Shri #PranabMukherjee . May his soul attain sadgati. pic.twitter.com/8LFpQtx8Sx — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 31, 2020

Heartfelt condolences on the passing of Shri. Pranab Mukherjee. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 31, 2020

Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) August 31, 2020

Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of Former President & Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee 🙏🙏 #PranabMukherjee — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) August 31, 2020

Sorry to hear the demise of #PranabMukherjee , my deepest condolences to his family. Om shanti 🙏 — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) August 31, 2020

Saddened to hear about former President of India Shree Pranab Mukherjee passing away. My heartfelt condolences. @POI13 @CitiznMukherjee — Ishan Porel (@ishan_ip55) August 31, 2020

Mukherjee was in deep coma and was on ventilator support and was managed by a team of specialists after being admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10. He was operated on the same day as a clot in his brain was removed.

His son, Abhijit Mukerjee tweeted about the demise of his father and said, "With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You"

With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India !

I thank all of You 🙏 — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 31, 2020

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. He had been a veteran of the Congress party before that.

During the period 2004-2012, Shri Mukherjee was instrumental in spearheading critical decisions of the Government on a range of issues such as Administrative reforms, Right to Information, Right to Employment, Food Security, Energy Security, Information Technology and telecommunication, setting up of UIDAI, Metro Rail etc.

Ministry of Defence will arrange for State funeral with full Military honours in consultation with the Chief Secretary to the State Government/Union Territory concerned where the Former President is resident.

