Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee passes away

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee passed away today, on August 31.

His son, Abhijit Mukerjee tweeted about the demise of his father and said, "With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You"

He was 84 years old. On August 10, Mukherjee was hospitalised for a brain clot surgery. Before this, he was diagnosed with COVID-19. He underwent a surgery to treat the clot soon after.

Reportedly, he suffered a septic shock due to a lung infection, after which he passed away.

He served as the 13th President of India from 2012 until 2017. Before he became the president, Mukherjee was the Union Finance Minister between 2009-12.

In 2019, he was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour by Ram Nath Kovind, the President of India.

In 2017, Mukherjee decided to retire from politics due to "health complications relating to old age".

Born into a Bengali family in British India, Mukherjee's father Kamada Kinkar Mukherjee was heavily involved in India's struggle for independence.