'Poor man, will already be sorry': Real Madrid president aims a dig at Kylian Mbappe after transfer snub

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has aimed another dig at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe after his failed move to the La Liga giants this summer. Mbappe looked set to secure a transfer to his dream club Real Madrid earlier this year before he snubbed them at the last minute to extend his contract at his current club PSG. Mbappe's decision to snub a move to Real Madrid and extend his stay at PSG had not gone down well with many Madrid fans across the globe.

Mbappe was close to moving to Real Madrid this summer after his contract at PSG was coming to an end. However, the move failed after the French striker decided to sign a new contract at PSG earning him a staggering salary as well as a lucrative signing-on bonus. Perez, who has previously taken a shot at the PSG superstar for snubbing Real Madrid, has once again aimed a dig at him.

Perez claimed the “poor man will already be sorry” talking about Mbappe while signing an autograph for a Real Madrid fan. In a video that has surfaced online, the fan can be heard telling Perez “do not sign Mbappe now”. The Real Madrid president responds by saying - "Poor man, he will already be sorry".

Earlier during an interview on Spanish channel El Chiringuito, Perez had claimed Mbappe changed his dream due to political pressure while talking about his failed move to Real Madrid. Referring to reports that Mbappe had a word with French President Emmanuel Macron before signing the new contract at PSG and that he was offered a huge salary by the club, Perez said Mbappe was not the same player that Real Madrid wanted to sign.

“Mbappe conveyed to the whole world his desire, his dream, to play for Real Madrid - he stated that publicly. We wanted to do it in August but it wasn't possible, they wouldn't let him go. It took a long time. We had to wait a year, that year passed and then the situation changed. I think it was due to political pressure and I think it was also economic," said Perez on El Chiringuito.

“[PSG] practically offered him not only to be the leader of the team, but also of the management. It was at that point that we saw it wasn't the same Mbappe that we wanted to sign. He changed his dreams as a result of pressure.

“If a kid is called by the president of a country (Emmanuel Macron), of course, it'll affect him. What makes no sense is that he did it at all - it influenced him a lot - but he could have succeeded at Real Madrid, just as Zidane did, and still be a source of pride for his country. Madridistas will be disappointed, but the Mbappe who wanted to come to Real Madrid was not this Mbappe," he added.

Real Madrid had attempted to sign Mbappe during the summer transfer window last year and had offered reportedly around 170 million Euros to PSG to land the French striker. However, their approach was turned down by PSG, who decided to keep the talented 23-year-old at the club.