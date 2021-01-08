PFA urges players for sensible approach to celebrating goals amid COVID-19

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) on Friday has urged the players for a sensible approach to celebrating goals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four English Premier League have been postponed due to outbreak in the league clubs. Some FA Cup ties and Women's Super League (WSL) matches this weekend also either in doubt or called off.

"We've sent a message to all our members saying, 'you have done a great job, you've kept the game going and you deserve a lot of credit, but it's important you keep to the protocols," PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor told The Times.

"Always abide by what you're being told by doctors and medical staff with regard to the protocols about keeping your distance and the hygiene that's required.

"I understand with the celebration of a goal it's difficult to just put the ball in the back of the net and act as though nothing has happened.

"It's that adrenaline rush... that's what the game is all about, but that's part and parcel of the process, so they'll be reminded."

Many Premier League clubs have witnessed COVID-19 outbreaks.