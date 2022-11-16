'People have breaking points': Kevin Pietersen supports Cristiano Ronaldo after ugly fallout with Man Utd

Former England cricket team captain Kevin Pietersen has come out in support of Cristiano Ronaldo amid massive criticism of the Manchester United superstar following his sensational interview targeting the club. Things have gone haywire between Ronaldo and his club after the ugly fallout between them.

One of the legends of the club, Ronaldo has had a disastrous start to the ongoing season and has struggled to start games under manager Erik Ten Hag. Ronaldo has been used majorly as a substitute in the Premier League so far this season with goals drying up for the 37-year-old, who has clearly been far from his best.

Ronaldo has also had several off-field issues at United this season and expressed his frustrations in his latest interview with controversial English journalist Piers Morgan. While he openly claimed he had no respect for manager Ten Hag, Ronaldo also accused the club of 'betraying him'.

The Portuguese icon, who is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, also took a dig at United owners the Glazers, and criticised them for the poor infrastructure and training facilities at the club, claiming they were all the same from when he had left the club for the first time in 2009.

Ronaldo has been widely criticised by several former players and fans for his explosive remarks against the club and the manager. However, Pietersen has 'symphatised' with Ronaldo and compared his situation to his own during his cricketing career.

Pietersen, who was involved in several controversies during his time with the England cricket team, has said it is possible for players to reach their 'breaking point' after facing constant lies and speculations.

"I’ve watched this CR story and having been in a similar position, I sympathise with him. People have NO IDEA what it’s like to have constant lies and speculation written about them all the time. People having breaking points. Very easy to blame him but before you do, think," Pietersen wrote in a tweet.

Ronaldo has been at the centre of criticism at United this season over his poor behaviour. The 37-year-old had refused to come on as a substitute and left the stadium before the full time whistle while expressing his anger during United's Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspurs earlier this season.

However, despite his actions, he was only suspended for a few days and was reinstated into the squad by Ten Hag, who also made him the club captain only for Ronaldo to come out and bash him in his latest interview. Following his explosive comments in the interview, Ronaldo is unlikely to play for United again and the club are expected to part ways with the Portuguese in the January transfer window.