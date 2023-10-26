Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has urged the fans to back the team ahead of their remaining ODI World Cup run-ins as Babar Azam’s men face an uphill task to make it to the last four. Having lost three consecutive matches at the ongoing ODI World Cup in India, Pakistan are now facing a tough prospect of winning all four matches to reach the semifinals.

The PCB has now urged the fans and entire cricketing fraternity including former players to support the team and overcome the odds to reach the last four.

PCB asks fans to support team

Addressing the media scrutiny directed at captain Babar Azam and the team management, the board's stance, echoing that of former cricketers, is that successes and defeats are part of the game.

Captain Babar Azam and Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq were given freedom and support in forming the squad for the ICC World Cup 2023.

The 1992 champions started the campaign on a high after registering wins against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka. The latter win went down in the history books as the highest successful run chase in the history of the tournament. However, the team has since been on a decline, having lost to India, Australia, and Afghanistan. While defeats against India and Australia were not a big issue, their loss against Afghanistan saw the team face huge criticism.

What next for Pakistan?

Pakistan will now take on in-form South Africa on Friday (Oct 27) before facing Bangladesh and New Zealand. Defeats in two of these matches will see them pack their bags early and extend their 31-year wait for the ODI World Cup title. Currently, they occupy fifth place in the points table with four points in five matches and sit outside the semifinal places. Their Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.400 could be a decisive factor in them making the semifinals or not.