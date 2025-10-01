/PCB hits panic mode after Asia Cup final loss vs India, cancels players' NOCs to participate in foreign T20 leagues

In the aftermath of the Asia Cup 2025 performance, Pakistan cricket has already hit the panic button and has suspended the No Objection Certificate (NOCs) for the players to participate in foreign T20 leagues. The announcement came a day after Pakistan's loss in the final against arch-rivals India, despite being in a strong position in the match at times. The decision to suspend NOC will impact Pakistan players' participation in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) and ILT20 as well.

PCB withdraws NOCs for players

The news of Pakistan withdrawing NOCs was confirmed by ESPNCricinfo, citing a letter sent by Sumair Ahmad Syed, the board's chief operating officer, on September 29 - a day after Pakistan Asia Cup final loss.

"With the approval of Chairman PCB, all No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players with respect to participation in leagues and other out of country tournaments are hereby put on hold until further orders," read the notice cited by ESPNCricinfo.

There's, however, no reason given for the PCB's action but it is understood that the board wants players to focus on the domestic tournament as well as tie up the NOCs to performance in various tournaments. A timeline has not been shared by the PCB for the evaluation of the players' performance and issuing the NOC.

Who is impacted by PCB's NOC suspension?

A total of seven Pakistan players have a contract with BBL sides, but the suspension of NOC means that they won't be able to play. Among those seven players are three of Pakistan's top players in the current generation - Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.