PCB fights Asian Cricket Council over additional compensation for chartered flights during Asia Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is currently embroiled in a heated fight with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) over additional compensation for organising chartered flights between Pakistan and Sri Lanka during the Asia Cup between August and September.

PCB hosted the continental tournament alongside Sri Lanka in a hybrid mode after India refused to come to Pakistan to play its matches. Consequently, the matches had to be rescheduled with teams flying between Pakistan and Sri Lanka routinely, leading to an increase in overheads.

According to news agency PTI, PCB is currently seeking tournament hosting fees, which comes around to $250,000 despite only hosting four games during the tournament.

“The additional money is for expenses incurred on renting chartered flights for teams between Pakistan and Sri Lanka and other extra expenses like additional hotel and transport fees, which were not included in the initial budget for the Asia Cup.”

A total of four chartered flights were arranged during the tournament as PCb roped in a Sri Lankan firm named Classic Travel, for a sum of $281,000.

However, ACC has made it clear that it will not pay PCB anything more than the hosting right fee and shares from ticketing and sponsorships - triggering a sharp response from the Pakistani board.

Pakistan to miss out on Champions Trophy?

After missing out on hosting duties for the Asia Cup, Pakistan is on the brink of hosting rights of 2025 Champions Trophy as well, due to India and BCCI's stance of not sending their team to the country.

A PTI report claimed that PCB chief Zaka Ashraf and COO Salman Naseer met the ICC executive board in Ahmedabad to discuss uncertainty surrounding the venue of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

However, with India unwilling to flip on its stance, a hybrid model once again looks likely. UAE could be hosting the Indian matches while Pakistan plays host to non-India matches.

The ICC Champions Trophy - an eight-team event in 2025, will return for the first time since 2017 when Pakistan beat India to win their maiden title.

While India and Australia have won it twice, with the Men in Blue last winning in 2013, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, West Indies and South Africa have won it once.