/Pat Cummins puts Australia and IPL duties in focus 'for the next few years'

Australia Test and ODI skipper Pat Cummins has clarified that national team remains his priority. The statement comes amid the recent reports of Aussie players being not happy with national contracts payment structure and might choose franchise cricket over national duty. Cummins, who has a very successful record as Australia skipper which including Ashes win, ODI World Cup title and a World Test Championship (WTC) mace, however, acknowledged that he'll continue to play the IPL in which he leads SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Cummins clarifies his priorities

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo at an event on Tuesday (May 19) in Delhi, Cummins talked about his priorities and said: "Nothing has changed for me, my priority is Australian cricket, No. 1, particularly Test cricket. As Test captain, I never want to miss any Test cricket and make myself available for as many Aussie games as I can. The IPL is good in that it normally fits in our holiday break, so that's the obvious one, but they are probably my main focuses and I don't see that's going to change at all for the next few years for me at least."

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Australia are expected to play 20 (may be 21) Tests in the one year period from August 2026 to August 2027 which is followed by ODI World Cup 2027 in which Australia enter as defending champions.

What franchise cricket Cummins plays?

Apart from Australia's domestic franchise tournament Big Bash League (BBL), Cummins takes part in IPL for SRH. He has also played in the USA's Major League Cricket (MLC) in the past for San Francisco Unicorns. He, however, hasn't played any T20I since 2024 T20 World Cup.