/Part of 99’ WC botch, Boucher backs South Africa to trigger Test cricket turnaround with WTC Final crown

Part of the 1999 World Cup semi-final botch against Australia, former Proteas keeper and national coach Mark Boucher is the latest to back South Africa to beat the mighty Aussies in the upcoming WTC Final 2025. Boucher backed his national team to trigger their Test turnaround with their maiden WTC crown against Australia at Lord’s in London.

Meanwhile, the Proteas were widely criticised for a relatively easier route to the WTC Final compared to other contenders, with Boucher dismissing such talks, saying calling out South Africa for this is unfair. One of the best keepers of his time maintained his stance on the same, adding that they played well against every team they were scheduled against, and with all due respect to them, all were fighting for the same title.

However, he continued saying that the whole country is backing them to upset the Australians and win their maiden WTC title, their first ICC trophy since 1998.



"A lot of people have criticised South Africa, which is not really fair," Boucher said in a chat on ESPNcricinfo during IPL 2025.



"You play what's in front of you, and with all due respect, the sides that we've played against, we probably should have beaten, and we've done that. So we find ourselves in a final. But I wouldn't say that it has got the crowds going in our country. Everyone's very excited about it now, as the opportunity arises, a lot of people are going to travel over to London, spend all their Rands and go watch what should be a good match. If we win it, I think then that could be the turnaround for Test cricket in our country,” he added.

Trump cards for South Africa



With the Proteas chasing the ultimate dream of undoing history, Boucher handpicked two players who could turn out to be the trump cards for their team.



"Ryan Rickelton has been playing nicely for Mumbai Indians (MI), and he was actually on the tour that we went to England [in 2022] as well," Boucher said. “He's actually played quite a few games in England as well, so he'll know the conditions. And Tristan Stubbs has come back and played a lot of domestic cricket and basically forced his way into the Test side because of the runs that he's got. On paper, Australia will probably feel that they've got a better batting line-up than what we have, but have we got the attitude to go out there and, in a one-off game, just leave it all out there? Absolutely.”

Meanwhile, the mecca of cricket, the Lord’s, will stage the third WTC Final between South Africa and Australia starting June 11.