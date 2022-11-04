Paris Masters 2022, Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune: When and where to watch live streaming of QF match?

The action continues in the Paris Masters 2022 edition as world number one Carlos Alcaraz is set to take on Danish player Holger Rune in the quarter-final clash on Friday evening (November 04). Alcaraz is eyeing his third title of the year, after tasting successes in Miami and Madrid, and will start as a favourite when he faces Rune. Given how his overall year has gone by so far, many feel he will emerge victorious but Rune isn't a pushover by any means.

Talking about Rune, the 19-year-old has had an impressive campaign in the 2022 edition of the marquee event. He beat Stan Wawrinka, Hubert Hurkacz and Andy Rublev to enter the quarter-finals and can give a serious fight to Alcaraz. In terms of head-to-head, it is the Spaniard who leads with a 1-0 scoreline versus Rune. In the 2021 Next Gen ATP Finals, he emerged on top of the Danish star in three sets. Past battle won't have much significance as the two youngsters will lock horns and try to get the better of the other in what promises to be an enthralling battle.

Here's the live-streaming details of the Paris Masters 2022 quarter-final between Alcaraz and Holger:

Where is the Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune Paris Masters 2022 QF encounter taking place?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune Paris Masters quarter-final clash will be held at the Centre Court, AccorHotels Arena in Paris.

When will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune Paris Masters 2022 quarter-final kick-off?

The high-voltage Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune 2022 Paris Masters quarter-final tie will commence at 7:50 PM IST (tentatively) on Friday (November 04).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune Paris Masters 2022 quarter-final?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune Paris Masters quarter-final showdown's broadcast will be on Sports 18 1/1D.

How to watch the live streaming of the Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune Paris Masters 2022 quarter-final?

The live streaming of the Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune Paris Masters quarter-final clash will be available on Voot app .