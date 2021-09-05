Paralympics chief emotional on final day of Games, says Japan's support was key

International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons said on Sunday (September 5), the closing day of the Tokyo Paralympics, he was "really emotional and happy" that organisers were able to pull off the Games during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parsons told a news conference that there were early doubts over whether the Paralympics could actually take place but gave credit to Japanese organisers for their unwavering support.

"There were many times when we thought these Games could not happen, even before the postponement, after the postponement. But if I may, again I would like to highlight just the fact that from the Japanese side we always had the support. They were always firm, they were always assertive, they were always positive, 'We are going to deliver these Games,'" he said.

"And to see that we have achieved to deliver these Games, and that the athletes are happy, it makes me really emotional and happy."

Some in Japan still think the Olympics and Paralympics should not have been held due to the pandemic, and Parsons said he respected their opinion despite not agreeing with it.

"So if people are still (critical) about the Paralympic Games, I have a different opinion but I respect their opinion, I understand they can have a different opinion," he said.

The Tokyo Paralympics were held August 24 to September 5. The next edition of the Summer Olympics and Paralympics is scheduled for 2024 in Paris.