PAKvsWI: Pakistan's Hasan Ali rested, Sarfaraz Ahmed out of squad for West Indies series

Reuters
New Delhi, India Published: Dec 02, 2021, 06:28 PM(IST)

Chief selector Muhammad Wasim said Hasan had been given some time off. Photograph:( Reuters )

Pakistan named a 15-member squad for the T20 matches, also leaving out all-rounders Shoaib Malik and Imad Wasim

Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali has been rested and former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed left out of the squads for this month's white-ball series at home to West Indies, the country's cricket board said on Thursday.

Pakistan are due to host West Indies for three Twenty20s and three one-day internationals, all in Karachi, starting from Dec. 13.

Chief selector Muhammad Wasim said Hasan had been given some time off.

"In consultation with Hasan Ali and taking into consideration that he has been playing non-stop cricket since returning from a back injury, we have decided to give him time off from this series," Wasim said.

Pakistan named a 15-member squad for the T20 matches, also leaving out all-rounders Shoaib Malik and Imad Wasim.

Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Wasim Jr were included in the 17-member ODI squad, with Abdullah Shafique named a travelling reserve.

Both squads will be led by Babar Azam, with Shadab Khan as his deputy.

West Indies announced their visit to Pakistan last month after New Zealand and England called off scheduled tours to the Asian country in September due to security concerns.

Squads:

T20: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

ODI: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

