Pakistan's Babar Azam tweets emotional message for India amid COVID-19 surge

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam has urged India to remain strong amid the devastating COVID-19 second wave while extending his wishes to the Indian citizens.

As the pandemic continues to grapple India, Azam took to social media platform Twitter as he said it was time to show solidarity and pray together while hoping the surge comes under control soon.

"Prayers with the people of India in these catastrophic times. It's time to show solidarity and pray together. I also request all the people out there to strictly follow SOPs, as it's for our safety only. Together we can do it. #StayStrong," Babar Azam tweeted.

Pakistan cricket team is currently touring Zimbabwe. The Men in Green recently won the three-match T20I series, 2-1 and are now gearing up for a Test series.

Meanwhile, India’s COVID-19 caseload and the death toll continue to hit record high with the nation reporting 3.5 million cases and 2,812 deaths on Sunday. Hospital services are overloaded with many running out of medical oxygen to treat critical patients.

Sunday’s record surge pushed the caseload to over 17.3 million. Over 1.95 million have lost the battle against the virus.

Earlier on Monday, Australian cricketer, currently in India for IPL, donated $50,000 to PM Cares Fund to aid India in its battle against the virus. The Kolkata Knight Riders bowler also urged his fellow IPL players to donate to the cause while saying IPL is an attempt to bring some joy to those locked down due to the virus.