Pakistan will beat India for the first-time in ODI World Cup history: Former England batter makes BOLD claim

The D-Day is finally here. ICC ODI World Cup 2023 gets underway on Thursday (October 5) in Ahmedabad with the defending champions England taking on New Zealand. For the past few months, there has been good hype around the ODI World Cup, being held entirely in India. Former cricketers and experts of the game have been making some bold predictions and ex-English batter Michael Atherton has also joined the bandwagon and made a very big claim. Atherton feels Pakistan will beat India in the CWC '23 edition face-off.

India and Pakistan have met each other on seven occasions in the 50-over World Cup history since 1992. On every occasion, the Men in Blue have beaten their arch-rivals Pakistan, but Atherton feels Babar Azam & Co. will beat Rohit Sharma's Team India in the 2023 edition. Speaking about the clash on Sky Sports, the former England captain stated that the Men in Green will go past India this time around and win their first match against their arch-rivals in World Cup history.

India will host Pakistan in match 12 at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad on October 14 (Saturday). Atherton said that the match will be the biggest match of this year's World Cup unless both sides lock horns in the final or semi-final.

"As my bold prediction, I'm saying that for the first time in a 50-over World Cup Pakistan will beat India. They have won zero out of seven over the years. It's going to be the biggest game of the tournament, unless they meet again in a semi-final or, could you imagine, the final. It is sure to be a packed house; it will be mayhem and maybe Pakistan will jump a surprise," said Atherton.

Pakistan play their first game on Friday (October 6) in Hyderabad, versus the Netherlands. Meanwhile, India will open their campaign in CWC '23 on October 8 when they face Australia in Chennai.

India squad for CWC '23: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

Pakistan squad for CWC '23: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali

