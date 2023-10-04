ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma opens up on Team India's approach, says 'not thinking too much about...'

India skipper Rohit Sharma has opened up on his team’s approach as they prepare for the upcoming ODI World Cup which starts on Thursday (Oct 5). Rohit, one of the 10 captains in the marquee tournament will eye glory but insists his team will take one match at a time during the tournament. All the 10 captains participating in the World Cup met on the eve of the curtain-raiser in the pre-tournament shoot where Rohit opened on his team’s approach.

Rohit opens on team’s approach

“Not thinking too much about it, honestly it has happened in the last three editions of the World Cup but all I can say is we going to try our best, give our best, and enjoy the tournament. That’s all I can say at this point in time because it’s a pretty long tournament and I do understand that you can’t get too far ahead of yourself. So, it’s important for us that we try and focus on one job at a time and then move on from there,” Sharma said in the captain's event arranged on Wednesday.

India will look to become the fourth consecutive nation to win the ODI World Cup on home soil, a tradition that started with the hosts in 2011. India became the first nation to win the ODI World Cup on home turf when MS Dhoni’s troops defeated Sri Lanka in the final in 2011 while Australia and England then followed the success story in 2015 and 2019 respectively.

Rohit on the flip side will look for a repeat of his 2019 performances where he smashed five hundreds and led the side to the semifinals. He was in explosive form in England as he scored 648 runs in nine matches and was the highest scorer in the tournament. A repeat of that could see India in pole position to lift the World Cup as they also have the home advantage on their side.

India will start their World Cup campaign on Sunday (Oct 8) against Australia in Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium. India will have recent history on their side having beaten the team from down under 2-1 in the ODI series in September.

