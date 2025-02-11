PAK vs SA, 3rd ODI Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Pakistan and South Africa will look to build momentum ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 as the two collide in the final group stage match of the ongoing tri-series involving New Zealand. Both Pakistan and South Africa lost to New Zealand in the initial stage, meaning Wednesday's contest at the National Stadium in Karachi will be a virtual semifinal. Ahead of the final ODI between hosts Pakistan and South Africa, here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, and more.

Where to watch the Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI match on TV?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Streaming online on OTT?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

When is the Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be played on Wednesday (Feb 12).

Which stadium will host the Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be played at the newly renovated National Stadium in Karachi.

What time will the Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI match start?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will start at 2:30 PM local time on Wednesday (Feb 12) with the toss taking place at 2:00 PM local time.

Squads

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Usman Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Faheem Ashraf, Saud Shakeel

South Africa: Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma(c), Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Eathan Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Mihlali Mpongwana, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Tony de Zorzi, Corbin Bosch, Meeka eel Prince, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Gideon Peters