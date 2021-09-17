Pakistan vs New Zealand 2021, 1st ODI , Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pak vs NZ?

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team will host New Zealand in the series opener of the three-match ODIs on Friday (September 17) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. For the unversed, New Zealand will play their first-ever international game on Pakistan soil after a long gap of 18 years. Their last visit to the country was in December 2003.

Without Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, the Black Caps aren't at their full-strength but Tom Latham & Co. have enough firepower to stun the unpredictable and inconsistent Pakistan line-up. The hosts are coming into the series on the back of a 0-3 whitewash they suffered at the hands of a second-stringed England team in England. On the other hand, Latham & Co. lost 2-3 to Bangladesh in the five T20Is in the Asian country.

Hence, there's plenty to play for both sides in the upcoming three ODIs. The ODIs will be followed up a five-match T20I series, a perfect dress rehearsal for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Here's all you need to know about the first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand:

Where will Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI be played?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

When will Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI be played?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI match will be played on September 17.

What time will Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI begin?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI will begin at 3:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI will have live telecast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Where to watch live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI match?

The live streaming for Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be available on SonyLiv application.