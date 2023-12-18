Pakistan to play 2-day practice game ahead of MCG Test; Australia's Morris released from squad for BBL

Following an embarrassing 360-run defeat at the hands of Australia in the first Test in Perth, Pakistan has managed to lock in a two-day practice game against Victoria XI ahead of the second Test at the MCG starting on Boxing Day. The Junction Oval in Melbourne will host the practice game on December 22 and 23.

This two-day practice game was not part of the original schedule, but concerns around lack of match practice led to Pakistan requesting Cricket Australia for the match. All parties involved locked this shortly after the end of the first Test.

Meanwhile, unlike the four-day practice tie against the Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra in the lead-up to the first Test, this match will not be a first-class game, allowing Pakistan to play more than 11 players during the match.

"That [the Victoria tour game] was something extra we added into the schedule because it wasn't there earlier," Pakistan head coach Mohammad Hafeez said after the Test.

"We wanted to have more practice rather than only one practice game. That had first-class status, so we couldn't give all the bowlers the chance to have a feel,” Hafeez added.

The newly-appointed head coach said they want all their players to be match-ready before the next game gets underway.

"That's the reason we wanted to have this practice game, so more guys could get a feel of a match scenario; we felt that would work well. We will definitely plan accordingly. All the players should use those two days to make themselves more familiar with the situations and the conditions,” Hafeez said.

While Pakistan will want its players to make the most of this two-day practice match, Victoria XI will also feature Marcus Harris – one of the contenders to replace Warner at the top in Tests, alongside Will Pucovski and captain Peter Handscomb.

Morris released to play BBL

Meanwhile, Australia released seamer Lance Morris from the squad (which is cut down to 13) for the second Test starting December 26. The young pacer, who was in line for his Test debut in Perth, will feature for Perth Scorchers in their next tie against Hobart Hurricanes on December 20 at Optus Stadium.

"Lance has been released for the Melbourne match but will stay prepared for Test cricket as he remains firmly in our plans for the summer, should an opportunity arise," national selector George Bailey said.

Australia squad for Melbourne Test -