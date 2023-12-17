IPL 2024: 'One should not be thinking sentimentally', Sanjay Manjrekar passes views on Panyda's new role at MI

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has opined on the change of guards in the Mumbai Indians camp after Hardik Pandya took over the reins as captain on Friday (Dec 15). In a sensational development on Friday, Hardik was announced as the new skipper while Rohit Sharma stepped down after a successful spell as the leader. According to Manjrekar, there should not be too much sentimentally thinking about the captaincy change ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Manjrekar opines on Pandya’s new role

“One should not be thinking sentimentally or emotionally about Rohit Sharma. I think it’s a good move as Hardik Pandya is a proven leader and has had a great run. So, he is your in-form T20 captain and player,” Manjrekar said while speaking during the India vs South Africa contest.

“Rohit has been around for a long time. So, it makes a lot of cricketing sense to have somebody like Hardik,” he stated.

The announcement on Friday came as a big surprise for the cricket fraternity after Rohit decided to step down from his role as captain. Pandya, on the flip side, will look to succeed the successful stint of Rohit having led Gujarat Titans in the previous two seasons. Interestingly, his first year with GT saw him lead them to glory after beating Rajasthan Royals in the final of the 2022 tournament. Hardik also acts as deputy to Rohit on the Indian cricket team but is currently nursing an injury.

Rohit’s stint as captain