Pakistan Super League: Despite setbacks, PCB announces schedule and squad for playoffs

The playoffs of Pakistan Super League (PSL) has faced back-to-back setbacks as star players like Darren Sammy and Mitchell McCleneghan have withdrawn from the league.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board, PSL playoffs will be played between November 14 to 17 in Karachi. The PCB has also announced the squads for the playoffs.

The Pakistan league was suspended due to COVID-19 before the board to release the schedule for the playoffs, including the final.

According to PTI, Peshawar Zalmi star and former West Indies captain Daren Sammy, who has been one of the prominent faces in the PSL, will not be travelling to Karachi as he has pulled out of the play-offs due to Covid-19 related travel complications.

Kiwi pacer Mitchell McClenaghan, who represented Karachi Kings, will not play PSL 2020 play-offs. South Africa's Wayne Parnell has been called to replace the Kiwi.

"The left-armer replaces New Zealand’s Mitchell McCleneghan who is unavailable due to isolation restrictions in New Zealand enforced by Covid-19," said PSL in an official statement

England's James Vince and Bangladesh’s Mahmudullah also pulled out after testing positive for the virus.

Squads:

Karachi Kings

Aamir Yamin, Alex Hales, Arshad Iqbal, Awais Zia, Babar Azam, Cameron Delport, Chadwick Walton, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Sharjeel Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Umaid Asif, Umer Khan, Usama Mir and Waqas Maqsood.

Lahore Qalandars

Abid Ali, Agha Salman, Ben Dunk, Dane Vilas, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Farzan Raja, Haris Rauf, Jaahid Ali, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Tamim Iqbal and Usman Shinwari.

Multan Sultans

Adam Lyth, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Imran Tahir, Brendan Taylor, Junaid Khan, Khushdil Shah, Joe Denly, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Ravi Bopara, Rilee Rossouw, Rohail Nazir, Shaan Masood, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Zeeshan Ashraf.

Peshawar Zalmi

Aamir Ali, Adil Amin, Carlos Brathwaite, Daren Sammy, Faf du Plessis, Haider Ali Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Khurram Shehzad, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Shoaib Malik, Umar Amin, Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah.

Schedule:

Qualifier 1: The match will be played on November 14 between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings.

Eliminator 1: The match will be played on November 14 between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.

Eliminator 2: The match will be played on November 15 between the loser of Qualifier and Eliminator 1 winner.

Final: The match will be played on November 17 between the qualifying teams.