Pakistan name 15-man squad for Asian Games, uncapped Qasim Akram to lead, Asif Ali, Usman Qadir included

Uncapped 20-year-old Qasim Akram will lead the second-string Pakistan Team in the upcoming Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, starting September 23. The cricket competition, however, will take place from September 28 to October 7. While the squad include more lesser-known emerging cricketers, the PCB has also included some international stars like Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

Here is Pakistan’s 15-man squad for the Asian Games 2023 –

Qasim Akram (captain), Omair Bin Yousuf, Aamir Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mirza Tahir Baig, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Rohail Nazir (wk), Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir

Given the Pakistan Cricket Board and its players are in full swing preparing for the two multi-team events – Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup later this year, the board, as expected, named a relatively newer-looking side for the competition.

The captain, Qasim and his deputy, Omair Yousuf, are yet to feature for Pakistan in international cricket. At least eight members from the 15-man squad were part of Shaheens, who travelled to Zimbabwe for two four-day and six 50-over matches earlier.

The majority of players from this squad were also part of the ACC Emerging Asia Cup in Sri Lanka last month, where they won the title after beating arch-rivals India in the one-sided final.

The Pakistan Team will enter the competition at the quarterfinal stage, which will begin on October only, with the final set for October 7.

Meanwhile, this will be the third time cricket will be played at the Asian Games, having featured twice before in Guangzhou 2010 and Incheon 2014.

While Bangladesh won the first time, Sri Lanka took home the gold medal in 2014, with Afghanistan playing runners-up on both occasions.

The women’s team will feature in the competition, led by Nida Dar – the squad of which was announced in July. The Women’s matches will take place before the Men’s matches.

Pakistan ready for packed winter

The Pakistan Cricket Team is gearing up for the packed winter. After beating Afghanistan in a close tie during the 2nd ODI on Thursday, Pakistan won the ODI series and aims for the Asia Cup that starts on August 30 in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The marquee clash against India will take place on September 2 in Pallekele.