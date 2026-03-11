/Pakistan Cricket in Disarray: Bangladesh crush new-look Men in Green in 8-wicket thrasher

Pakistan Cricket is clearly in disarray following conceding the first ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka, where the hosts mauled the Men in Green in a one-sided affair to take a 1-0 lead in this three-match series. Playing as many as four debutants in their first match since exiting the T20 World Cup after the Super 8 stage, Pakistan batted first in the series opener. Two of the four debutants, Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat, opened the innings, adding 41 for the first wicket in 10 overs before Bangladeshi seamer Nahid Rana broke the stand, picking four more in his next few overs to reduce Pakistan to 69 for five in 18 overs.

His fierce spell broke Pakistan’s top order, sending three debutants, including Shamyl Hussain (who batted at number three) and two seasoned campaigners in gloveman Muhammad Rizwan and T20I captain Salman Ali Agha, back to the hut.

WATCH Rizwan's dismissal -

The wickets continue to tumble as Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked three, with Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed returning with one each to wrap up Pakistan on a mere 114 inside 31 overs, their lowest total against Bangladesh in ODIs.

For Pakistan, all-rounder Faheem Ashraf top-scored with 37 off 47 balls and their man in form, opener Farhan, smashed four fours for his 27 on his ODI debut.

Bangladesh's Rana finished with five for 24.

Bangladesh all over Pakistan

Chasing a moderate target, Bangladesh lost its opener, Saif Hassan, to Shaheen Afridi early inside the third over, before Tanzid Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto started rebuilding the innings. A quick-fire fifty from the attacking opener Tanzid, well assisted by the ex-captain, who scored a 33-ball 27, helped Bangladesh inch closer to the winning target.