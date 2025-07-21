/Pak opener Imam-ul-Haq replaces CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad at English county Yorkshire

Pakistan cricket great and former selector Inzamam-ul-Haq's nephew Imam-ul-Haq has been roped in as foreign signing for Yorkshire after India batter and IPL franchise CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad withdrew. Gaikwad announced his withdrawal because of the 'personal reasons' and the English county team immediately signed Imam as replacement who will be available right away for them. Imam first will be part of Yorkshire's Championship clash with Surrey at Scarborough before being part of Metro Bank One-day Cup and then going back to County Championship in September.

"We're delighted that Imam has joined us and that he will be available immediately," Gavin Hamilton, Yorkshire's general manager of cricket, said. "Whilst we were naturally disappointed that Ruturaj couldn't join up with the squad, in Imam we have an exceptional player of proven international quality. Imam has an impressive record and is already familiar with domestic cricket in this country which will stand us in good stead for a crucial block of fixtures."

What is Imam's Record in International Cricket?

Imam made his international debut for Pakistan in an ODI against Sri Lanka in 2017 and last played an international match - also an ODI - against New Zealand in April 2025. He plays as a specialist opener and has featured in 24 Tests, 75 ODIs and two T20Is for Pakistan.

In those matches, Imam has scored 1,568 Test runs, 3,152 ODI runs and 21 T20I runs as well. He has three Test tons to his name and nine in ODIs along with a highest score of 157 and 151, respectively. His ODI average of 47 also speaks volume about his talent.