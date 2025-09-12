/Pak coach says Mohamed Nawaz, ranked 30 in T20Is, is 'world's best spinner'

Pakistan start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Oman on Friday (Sep 12) in Dubai. They come into the tournament as winners of tri-series involving Afghanistan and UAE. The pitches in UAE have offered to spinners historically and Pakistan coach Mike Hesson believes they have 'world's best spinner' in Mohamed Nawaz in the team. The statement comes after Nawaz's took a five-for in the recently-concluded tri-series - a rare feat in T20s indeed but he's far from being the best spinner in the world.

Pak coach Hesson lauds Nawaz

Pakistan team has been in transition for a long time now and Mike Hesson acknowledges that. With no Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in side, the onus has been on young players including new skipper Salman Agha. For their chances in the Asia Cup 2025 in, Hesson believes that they have good spinners for the conditions, especially Nawaz.

“When you have got wrist spinners like that, it doesn’t really matter about the surface as much. The beauty of our side is we’ve got five spinners. We’ve got Mohamed Nawaz, who’s the best spin bowler in the world at the moment, and he’s been ranked that way over the last six months since he’s come back on the side," said Hesson.

Nawaz, however, is ranked 30 by the ICC In T20I bowler rankings as opposed to Hesson's claim of being 'world's best spinner.

Mohamed Nawaz stats in T20Is