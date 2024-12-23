New Delhi, India

Manu Bhaker has not been named in the Khel Ratna nominees list, i.e. India's highest sporting honour. A 12-member National Sports Day committee, headed by retired Supreme Court judge, Justice V Ramasubramam, did not recommend the shooter's name for the prestigious award despite her recent achievements at the Paris Olympics. Manu won two medals in the prestigious event in Paris, winning two bronze medals—one in the women's 10m air pistol event and the other with Sarabjot Singh in the mixed 10m pistol event.

Reportedly, the Sports Ministry has claimed that the 22-year-old Manu did not apply for the award. However, Manu's father, Ramakrishna, revealed that they did apply for the honour but did not hear back from the committee.

Speaking to India Today, Ramakrishna opened up on the entire matter and said, “What's the point of getting two medals in a single Olympics if you have to beg for awards?” “One government official is deciding, and committee members are silent, not giving their opinion. I don't understand. Is this the way you are encouraging athletes?,” he asked.

"We applied for the award but have heard nothing from the committee. Why are parents encouraging their kids to play; they should push them to become IRS officers in government," he further added.

In Manu's case, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) is responsible for recommending her for the list. It remains unclear if NRAI made the recommendation, however, her father confirmed that the application was made.

Manu became the first-ever Indian athlete, post Independence, to win two individual medals in an Olympic edition. She won the Arjuna Award in 2020.