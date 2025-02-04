The first thing you notice about Tanisha Crasto is her infectious smile—one that radiates both warmth and unshakable determination. But beneath that beaming expression lies a fierce competitor, one whose every move on the badminton court is a testament to her relentless spirit. Her eyes, sharp and focused, track the shuttle with precision, while her swift, effortless footwork tells the story of years spent honing her craft. Whether it’s a powerful smash or a delicate drop shot, each stroke carries her signature mix of skill, confidence, and an unyielding passion for the game.

Advertisment

Tanisha, a young and promising badminton player, shared her reflections on the past two months, particularly her experiences at the 2024 Guwahati Masters and 2025 India Open.

Despite Guwahati being a smaller tournament, the pressure to defend the title was palpable. However, Tanisha emphasised that the challenge was significant, especially facing competitive Chinese pairs. Comparing it to the previous year, she found this edition of the Guwahati Masters even more demanding. Also Read: 26 years on, Sachin Tendulkar asks Glenn McGrath to get his eyes tested in video commercial- WATCH



Reflecting on the Paris Olympics, Tanisha candidly admitted that she struggled emotionally and physically. Post-Olympics, while many of her peers took a much-needed break, she chose to immerse herself in tournaments, thinking it would be a strategic move and a distraction from her emotional turmoil. In hindsight, she realised that the decision, while beneficial in terms of performance—yielding two bronze medals and a quarterfinal finish—was taxing on her mental well-being. Battling mixed emotions and overthinking, she found herself doubting her capabilities. Yet she acknowledged that time has helped her heal and grow stronger. At just 21 years old, Tanisha faces expectations and pressures, particularly following a surprising lack of medals from Indian badminton players in the Paris Olympics. However, she refuses to let external expectations weigh her down. Instead, she focuses on her own goals and the love for the game, reminding herself that she plays for her own growth and satisfaction, not merely for others' expectations.

Advertisment

Looking ahead, Tanisha envisions a future filled with happiness and continued passion for badminton. While the ultimate dream is to secure a medal at the Olympics, she recognises that there are numerous challenges to achieve along the way, including winning 300, 500, 750, and 1000 series tournaments, an All-England medal, and perhaps another Asian Championship medal. Despite these ambitions, she emphasises the importance of enjoying each step of the journey without undue stress.

A pivotal figure in Tanisha's career has been her former coach, Arun, who recently left the national team to start his own academy. Tanisha spoke warmly about their bond, crediting him with instilling in her a relentless work ethic and the tenacity to never give up, even when exhausted. This mindset, cultivated during rigorous practice sessions, has translated into her matches, where she continues to fight until the very end. Ashwini's influence on Tanisha

Another major influence has been her doubles partner, Ashwini Ponappa, whom she affectionately calls 'Didi'. Ashwini's dedication and discipline have inspired Tanisha, pushing her to elevate her own commitment to the sport. Beyond the court, Ashwini has taught Tanisha the importance of balancing hard work with enjoyment—reminding her to appreciate life outside of badminton, indulge in local cuisines during travels, and cherish every experience the sport brings.

Advertisment

As Tanisha prepares for the upcoming national camp in Guwahati, her focus is sharp. She aims to fine-tune her net game, minimize unforced errors, and enhance the overall smoothness of her play.