Savita Punia’s journey to becoming one of the most celebrated names in Indian women’s hockey is nothing short of extraordinary. From a young girl in Haryana to earning 300 caps for the national team, her path has been paved with relentless hard work, unwavering determination, and, most importantly, the unconditional support of her family and in-laws. In a candid conversation with WION's Jatin Verma, Savita opened up about the role her loved ones played in shaping her illustrious career and the sacrifices they made to help her achieve her dreams.

Advertisment

A dream backed by family

Growing up in Sirsa, Haryana, Savita was introduced to hockey at a young age. Her grandfather was instrumental in encouraging her to pursue the sport seriously. "My grandfather used to tell me stories about Indian hockey’s golden era. He always believed that if I worked hard, I could make a name for myself," she reminisced.

Unlike many young athletes who struggle to gain family approval for sports as a career, Savita found her biggest cheerleaders at home. Her parents recognised her passion early on and stood by her side, ensuring she had everything she needed to excel. "They never questioned my choice. Instead, they motivated me to train harder and be the best version of myself," she said.

Advertisment

Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025 | India assistant coach surprised by spin dependence, lauds team's effort

For many female athletes, marriage often marks a turning point in their careers, sometimes even forcing them to step away from the sport. However, for Savita, marriage brought another layer of support. Her in-laws not only embraced her passion for hockey but also encouraged her to continue playing at the highest level.

"After marriage, many people assume that a woman’s career takes a backseat. But my in-laws ensured that I never had to compromise on my dreams," she shared with gratitude. Her husband and in-laws took pride in her achievements, managing household responsibilities so she could focus on training and competitions. "They never saw my career as just my journey. They saw it as a collective dream for the entire family," she added.

Advertisment

Savita acknowledges that balancing personal life and a professional sports career isn’t easy. Long training camps, international tours, and rigorous schedules meant that she often had to spend months away from home. "There were times when I missed important family occasions. But instead of making me feel guilty, my family reminded me that I was representing the nation, and that was just as important," she said.

Her mother-in-law, in particular, played a pivotal role in managing household affairs, ensuring that Savita could remain focused on her game. "She treats my success as her own. Every time I win a match, she calls me up and says, ‘This is our victory.’ That means the world to me," she shared emotionally.

The road to 300 caps

Earning 300 caps for the national team is a testament to Savita’s dedication and perseverance. It is also a tribute to the family and in-laws who stood by her through every high and low. "If I had not received this kind of support, I don’t know if I would have been able to achieve this milestone. Having a strong family backing gives you a different level of confidence on the field," she admitted.

As she continues to guard India’s goalpost with unwavering determination, Savita remains grateful for the people who have shaped her journey. "My story is not just mine alone. It belongs to my family, my in-laws, and everyone who has stood by me. Every time I step onto the field, I play for them as much as I play for India."

Savita Punia’s journey is a shining example of what can be achieved when passion meets the right support system. As she moves forward in her career, one thing remains certain—her family and in-laws will always be her strongest pillars of strength.