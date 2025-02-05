China's Grandmaster Lei Tingjie is gearing up for the upcoming Norway Chess 2025 tournament with a mix of anticipation and determination. Reflecting on her debut at the event last year, she described it as a fantastic experience, especially as it marked the first time a women's category was introduced. This year, she hopes to improve upon her performance, aiming for more victories while acknowledging the high level of competition.

The women's category in Norway Chess continues to be highly competitive. While some players from last year are not participating, Lei is familiar with her opponents and recognizes their strengths. She believes it will be an exciting and high-level tournament, showcasing some of the best female players in the world.

Lei earned her Grandmaster title in 2017 at the age of 19, a significant milestone in her career. However, she recalls that at the time, she did not fully grasp the magnitude of her achievement. For her, chess has always been about passion and enjoyment, and she believes that when one loves the game, success follows naturally. She also acknowledges that younger female players are now achieving the GM title at even earlier ages, reflecting the growing strength of women's chess.

On the intellectual benefits of chess for children, Lei credits the game with enhancing her mathematical and analytical skills from an early age. Additionally, chess has given her a broader perspective on life, helping her develop resilience and maturity. Losing games as a child taught her valuable life lessons, contributing to her growth both as a player and as a person.



Lei’s journey in chess began when she was around five and a half years old. However, she had to take a break for a year due to family circumstances before resuming her training. Her love for the game only deepened over time, ultimately leading her to pursue a professional career in chess. 'Indian chess players are impressive'

She also admires the rapid rise of Indian chess, noting the impressive young talent emerging from the country. Having competed against players like Vaishali, Divya, and Vantika, Lei recognizes the strength of Indian chess, attributing its success to the hard work of players and strong support from the national federation. She believes competing with Indian players pushes her to improve and contributes to the overall growth of chess.

Outside of chess, Lei enjoys spending time with her puppy, being with her family, and going to the gym to maintain her physical fitness. Traveling is another passion of hers, allowing her to unwind from the intense mental exertion of competitive chess.

On the topic of chess being included in the Olympics, Lei believes it would be a positive development. However, she acknowledges that classical chess, with its lengthy games, might not be as engaging for a general audience compared to faster sports. If chess were included, she feels rapid or blitz formats would make for a more exciting and viewer-friendly experience.

When it comes to role models, Lei has always admired Viswanathan Anand. She considers him one of the greatest chess players and her favorite from India. Though she has met him briefly at events, she cherishes the moments when she gets to interact with him.