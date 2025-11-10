/Olympics organisers likely to ban transgender women from women's sport

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) could soon ban transgender women from women's sport as it takes a historic step in running to the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. According to media reports, Olympic chiefs are looking at prohibiting athletes with DSD (differences of sex development) from women's events, given testosterone advantages. The issue was at its peak in the 2024 Paris Olympics when Algerian boxer Imane Khelif won a gold medal in the 66kg category.

Olympic organisers likely to ban transgender women

Still at the discussion table, the decision could soon become practical after a presentation was held last week. In the presentation, IOC members were briefed by medical chief, Dr Jane Thornton, which highlighted the potential physical advantages of competing in women's sport after being born male. IOC members were also briefed on how sex testing would work, as World Athletics has already introduced to verify biological sex to compete in women's events.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ | From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 active batters with most runs in Ashes

While the ban may not come into effect for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, it will come into effect during the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. However, the issue has not been presented to the full IOC Session for a decision yet, according to Sky News.

In February US President Donald Trump asserted that he is out to end the "war on women's sports".

ALSO READ | From Leonard Hutton to Don Bradman, 5 batters with highest individual score in Ashes

"In Los Angeles in 2028, my administration will not stand by and watch men beat and batter female athletes.

"We're not going to let it happen.

"Just to make sure, I'm also directing our secretary of homeland security to deny any and all visa applications made by men attempting to fraudulently enter the US while identifying as women athletes to try and get into the games."

While it is not yet confirmed, the IOC is most likely to announce the blanket ban on transgender women from women's sport and take necessary steps against discrimination in female sports at the Olympics.