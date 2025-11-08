/Is Pakistan out of LA28 Olympics in cricket? Here's what latest reports say

The Pakistan cricket team may not qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics cricket event because of a new qualification rule introduced by the organisers. According to reports, the rule allows only one team from each continent to participate in the Olympics, which could block Pakistan’s entry as India remains the top-ranked Asian team in T20 internationals.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), during its recent board meeting in Dubai, confirmed that six men’s and six women’s teams will take part in the LA 2028 Olympics. Instead of using ICC’s global T20 rankings, the qualification process will be based on regional performance, meaning the best team from each continent (Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Americas) will qualify automatically. The sixth spot will be decided through a global qualifier.

If the ‘one team per continent’ rule stands, India is likely to represent Asia, being the current No. 1 T20I team. That would leave Pakistan out of contention unless the ICC decides to allow two teams from Asia. The detailed qualification pathway is expected to be announced soon.

As things stand, the likely teams based on the new system would be India (Asia), Australia (Oceania), England (Europe), South Africa (Africa), and possibly the USA as the host nation. The remaining spot will go to a team that qualifies through a global playoff.

Cricket will make a return to the Olympics after more than a century, with the last appearance coming in 1900. The Los Angeles Games will feature 28 matches across both men’s and women’s T20 formats, starting on July 12, 2028.