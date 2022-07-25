Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain alleges mental harassment, says coach denied entry at CWG 2022 village

Before the commencement of the much-awaited Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, every athlete is pushing himself, or herself, in final training sessions to return with a medal. While preparations are in full swing for the sporting personalities before the Birmingham 2022 edition kicks off, on July 29 (Friday), India's boxer Lovlina Borogohain has caught everyone's attention by making a sensational claim.

On Monday (July 25), the 24-year-old Lovlina — who won a bronze medal in Tokyo 2020 — alleged mental harassment and claimed that her coach is denied entry to the CWG 2022. Taking to her official Twitter handle, she penned a lengthy note for one and all.

“It is with a lot of sadness that I say that I have been experiencing a lot of harassment,” Borgohain said in a post shared on the social media platform on Monday. "Every time my coaches who helped me win a medal at the Olympics, have been removed from my training process and competition. One of these coaches, Sandhya Gurung ji, is also a Dronacharya awardee. Despite thousands of requests, they are always allowed late for my training. This hampers my training and puts me through a lot of hardships and mental harassment," she asserted.

“Now, my coach Sandhya Gurung ji is out of the Commonwealth Village as she is not allowed entry and my training has been brought to a halt eight days before the Games. My other coach has been sent back to India, despite me requesting multiple times. I don’t understand how I am supposed to focus on my game. This situation ruined my performance during the last world championships also. I don’t want this politics to ruin my Commonwealth Games too. I hope I can break through this politics and win a medal for my country. Jai Hind," added Lovlina.

It remains to be seen if the concerned authorities take the necessary action in this regard and put an end to all problems for Lovlina. The young boxer had ended with an elusive bronze medal in Tokyo Olympic Games (69kg), after losing her semi-final match to reigning World Champion and top seed Busenaz Surmeneli in the women’s welterweight division. Only the third Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal, Lovlina will like to sort out her issues and have a memorable campaign in the upcoming CWG 2022 edition. Her campaign starts on July 30, in the 70kg category.