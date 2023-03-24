Official: Bayern Munich confirm Nagelsmann's departure as Thomas Tuchel takes charge with immediate effect

Bayern Munich announced Friday they had appointed former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel as their new boss after firing Julian Nagelsmann. The decision came after Bayern went into the international break sitting second in the Bundesliga table. This is the first time in 10 years that Bayern are likely to lose their grip over the Bundesliga title.

FC Bayern and head coach Julian Nagelsmann have parted company. This decision was taken by CEO Oliver Kahn and board member for sport Hasan Salihamidžić in consultation with club president Herbert Hainer. Nagelsmann will be succeeded by Thomas Tuchel.



The reigning German champions said in a statement: "FC Bayern and head coach Julian Nagelsmann have parted company... Nagelsmann will be succeeded by Thomas Tuchel."

Nagelsmann, 35, led Bayern to the quarter-finals of the Champions League where they will face Premier League champions Manchester City next month. But the club decided to replace him with 49-year-old Tuchel, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021.

The record German champions have won the Bundesliga for 10 consecutive seasons and are bidding for the 11th title. Moreover, with a tough run in the Bundesliga expected while a last eight clash against Manchester City in the Champions League also to come, the board believed that Tuchel was the right man for the job.

Bayern chairman Oliver Kahn said: "Personally and on behalf of FC Bayern, I would like to thank Julian and his coaching team, and wish everyone the best of luck for the future."

Bayern signed Nagelsmann to a five-year deal just two years ago but nerves have been fraying as the perennial Bundesliga champions struggle to hold onto their title. They sit second to Tuchel's former club Borussia Dortmund in the league table. Tuchel -- who Bayern had eyed previously but lost out to other top-flight European clubs -- has been in between jobs after he was fired by Chelsea in September.