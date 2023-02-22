Odisha vs Jamshedpur FC live streaming: How to watch ISL 2023 OFC vs JFC Live Coverage on Live TV, mobile

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Today's match of ISL (Indian Super League) 2022-23 is exciting as Odisha FC hosts Jamshedpur FC. Odisha FC is on the 'cusp of history' as they will square off against Jamshedpur at the Kalinga Stadium on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Odisha seeks to seal their playoff seat in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23. The match will begin at 07:30 PM IST. Odisha only requires one point to confirm its position in the top six. They also have a chance ahead to defeat Goa FC. Odisha FC's Josep Gombau hopes for the team's best form in the match. In their last game, they tackled NorthEast United.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC has won two of their last three matches. They defeated Hyderabad FC in their previous match despite the team strength being only ten players. Aidy Boothroyd has polished the best skills of the players. However, their position in the ISL points table is tenth. If Jamshedpur FC wins against Odisha FC, they will move one position ahead of East Bengal.

Here are all the live-streaming details about the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 match, Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC.

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 22, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Odisha

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live telecast on TV?

Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels will Live telecast the Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC match of ISL 2022-23 in India from 07:30 PM IST on Wednesday, February 22.

Where can I watch live streaming of Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC on mobile?